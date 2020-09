CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:50 p.m.): Fire is extinguished. Watch the helmet cam footage from South Metro Fire.

Eagle St. update – Video captured by helmet cam shows South Metro Firefighters battling a burning RV and camping trailer earlier. Thankfully no injuries occurred and crews prevented the flames from spreading any further. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/JhKqgi26CB — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 5, 2020

A fire at an RV storage facility located at 7354 S. Eagle Street caused a plume of smoke, but South Metro Fire Rescue reports there are no injuries and no structures have been threatened.

Firefighters are on-scene working to extinguish the blaze.

SMFR is on scene of a fire in a RV storage facility at Jordan Road and Eagle Street in Centennial. A large plume of smoke is visible. No structures threatened and no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/hens7SjVW7 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 5, 2020

