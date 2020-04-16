South Metro Fire helping sanitize police officers’ patrol cars

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue is helping to keep police cars free of COVID-19.

Recently, a suspect was placed in the back of a Lone Tree police car. Authorities say the suspect stated that he had come in contact with someone who might have COVID-19.

The suspect was eventually transported and removed.

Meanwhile, armed with a hazmat suit and disinfectant, a South Metro Fire captain thoroughly cleaned out that car.

“We need to make sure it can happen all the time,” said South Metro spokesman Eric Hurst.

Hurst said the South Metro Fire Rescue ambulance goes through the same process several times a day.

Lone Tree police officers also spray down their patrol cars before and after every shift.