In celebration of Sourdough September, Denver bakery Rebel Bread is launching a new way to experience its sourdough bread class with Camp Bread: Sourdough at Home, so more baking enthusiasts can try their hand at crafting this classic loaf. Watch the trailer.

The guided experience takes participants “from starter to finish” and is taught by Rebel Bread owner Zach Martinucci using his tried and true methods. The course is taught over a period of seven days and it’s available to purchase/download any time after September 1st.

For more information check out joincampbread.com.