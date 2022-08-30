During the pandemic, a lot of people started their own sourdough started since yeast was really hard to find. Now the appeal of making bread of home continues to grow and Rebel Bread is launching a new way to experience its sourdough bread class with Camp bread: Sourdough at Home.

The guided experience takes participants from starter to finish and is taught by Rebel Bread owner Zach Marinucci.

The course premieres September 1 and is available to purchase/download any time after that, but is discounted for the month of September.