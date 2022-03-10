DENVER (KDVR) — Priceless art pieces, created long ago by one of Ukraine’s most significant historical figures, were hastily removed from their home in Kyiv last week to ensure their preservation amidst a relentless Russian assault.

The artwork of Taras Shevchenko, who lived 1814-1861, was packed into the same containers museum staff put them into back in 1941, as invading Nazi forces headed their direction. Now, a museum producer here in the U.S. is doing what he can to help Ukrainians suffering, while at the same time preserving his people’s culture abroad.

Valeriy Kostyuk, the Ukrainian-born associate producer at Lighthouse Immersive, started developing the “Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine” exhibit before the war began on Feb. 24. It was to be shown first in Kyiv and Odesa, but now it heads to North America to raise money for the Ukrainian cause, for one day only.

Tickets are now available for the lone March 15 showing and will be held in Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto and virtually, in addition to the Denver show.

After contacting those running the National Museum of Taras Shevchenko in Kyiv, Kostyuk was able to begin the process of replicating the Immersive Van Gogh model, only this time, the exhibit highlights the art of the Ukrainian artist, poet, writer and political activist of the mid-19th century. He was even able to set up a showing for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Ukrainian culture is as beautiful and moving and important as the culture of any other country in the world, and Shevchenko is, in many ways, a father of the independent Ukrainian nation,” said Kostyuk.

Kostyuk now aims to put on the art projection exhibit in town at the Denver Lighthouse, as well as in five other cities across the country. The proceeds will all go to Red Cross Humanitarian Crisis Appeal Fund to Benefit Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine Fund.

After being freed from serfdom in 1838, Shevchenko attended Saint Petersburg Academy of Art, where he developed into a master of Ukrainian art. What he produced always highlighted his opposition to Russia’s oppression of the Ukrainian people. He brought critical realism and folk elements into the Ukrainian cultural tapestry, both of which are relevant themes Ukrainians are facing today.

