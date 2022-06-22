Denver’s Adrian Miller is a two time James Beard Book Award winner. His latest book Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue recently won his second James Beard award. The book celebrates the stories of the Black men and women who have shaped American barbecue.

In Black Smoke, Miller chronicles how Black barbecuers, pitmasters, and restaurateurs helped develop this cornerstone of American foodways – a story of Black perseverance, culinary innovation, and entrepreneurship.

To research Black Smoke, Miller poured over thousands of historical records, and interviewed barbecue entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, and backyard culinary artists. Furthering his deep research, Miller dined at over a hundred African American-owned barbecue restaurants across the country.