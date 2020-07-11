Watch
Some light rail services down all weekend for maintenance

RTD Light Rail trains at the Broadway station August 2019.

DENVER (KDVR) —Some light rail service on RTD’s C, E, and H lines will be down all weekend as overhead wires are replaced nearby.

Through the end of service on Sunday July 12, there will be no service at Alameda and I-25 Broadway stations.

There will be no service between Louisiana Pearl and 10th Osage stations on the H Line and no service between Evans and 10th Osage stations on the C Line.  The E Line will not operate north of Louisiana Pearl Station.

Courtesy: RTD

Bus shuttles between stations will be provided instead at the following places:

  • 10th Osage Station – board next to platform
  • I-25 Broadway Station – board at Gate A-2 
  • Evans Station – board at Gate C
  • Louisiana Pearl Station – board at Gate B 

Riders should plan for additional travel time between affected stations. Scheduled service on all three lines will resume Monday.

