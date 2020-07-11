Some light rail services down all weekend for maintenance

DENVER (KDVR) —Some light rail service on RTD’s C, E, and H lines will be down all weekend as overhead wires are replaced nearby.

Through the end of service on Sunday July 12, there will be no service at Alameda and I-25 Broadway stations.

There will be no service between Louisiana Pearl and 10th Osage stations on the H Line and no service between Evans and 10th Osage stations on the C Line. The E Line will not operate north of Louisiana Pearl Station.

Courtesy: RTD

Bus shuttles between stations will be provided instead at the following places:

10th Osage Station – board next to platform

I-25 Broadway Station – board at Gate A-2

Evans Station – board at Gate C

Louisiana Pearl Station – board at Gate B

Riders should plan for additional travel time between affected stations. Scheduled service on all three lines will resume Monday.