DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 spoke with fans Monday following the news of the firing of Coach Nathaniel Hackett as the Broncos head coach.

“You have Russel Wilson here. Its just unacceptable and this ownership didn’t hire him,” said Ryan Edwards, KOA Radio.

Edwards said the loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday was a breaking point for fans.

“The Broncos were bad in primetime and every time Nathaniel Hackett looked in over his head and they had to pull the trigger,” Edwards said.

He said they thought the firing of Hackett would come at the end of the season, not with two games left. Edwards believes fans are loosing interest.

“You can have a frustrated or angry fan base but apathy was coming quickly,” Edwards said.

Several fans told FOX31 at Brooklyn’s Bar near Empower Field at Mile High that they are ready for him to go.

“I want to blame it on Hackett and keep faith in Wilson,” Broncos fan Benjamin Wood said.

Other fans expressed maybe it shouldn’t just be Hackett on the chopping block, but hopefully a new partnership with Wilson will help.

“I don’t know what his contract looks like, but he is kinda the face of the program, so hopefully he can turn it around,” Ryan Bisgard, a server at Brooklyn’s said.

What kind of coach will the next one be? Only time will tell.