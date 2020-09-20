Some events venues find creative ways to function as others shut down

DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep the events industry operating at a minimum level, forcing some venue owners to make the difficult decision to close.

“We had a lot of sad interviews and sad conversations with people canceling their events for next year,” Kim Hersel, Director of Business Development for Studios at Overland Crossing, said.

Hersel says the decision was made to close the business in November after losing roughly 95% of their revenue.

“It’s hard to know that all of a sudden what you’ve done for 25 years isn’t going to be done for a while,” Hersel said.

Other venues are finding creative ways to continue operating in some capacity. Duncan Goodman, owner of Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom says they decided to reopen for live music in August and have sold out all shows since.

“I can’t tell you how much I missed it. I can’t tell you how much everybody missed it. You take it for granted until it’s gone,” Goodman said.

The venue has a capacity of 900 people but is currently operating with just 50 guests per show. All must be seated at a table and have their temperature taken upon entry. Goodman says the music venue is operating more like a restaurant.

“Absolutely not sustainable. We are lucky enough we had enough in the reserve to be able to last through the pandemic. But there’s a lot of venues that are not going to be able to,” Goodman said.