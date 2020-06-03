Some Colorado child care providers may return to licensed capacity

DENVER (KDVR) — Beginning June 4 child care centers, family child care homes and building-based school-age child care programs may return to regular group sizes and licensed capacity, Governor Polis announced on Wednesday.

School-age day camps and license-exempt youth programs are still required to operate with smaller ratios guidance required by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). Resident camps are still not allowed to operate.

“Providing Colorado families with safe, affordable and accessible high-quality child care is key to the state’s recovery from COVID-19,” said Michelle Barnes, executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services.

“Returning to regular group sizes will help child care businesses keep their doors open, and will ensure more Colorado families who need access to child care are able to find it, particularly families participating in the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program.”

Child care facilities must continue to follow the safer at home health and safety guidelines outlined by CDPHE.