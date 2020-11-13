Some children with special needs face unique challenges with remote learning

DENVER (KDVR) — As parents across the state adjust to remote learning, those with children with special needs face an additional challenge.

In-person learning continues in the Denver Public Schools’ special education program, while students in third grade and up have been moved online.

The district provided a statement to FOX31 explaining, “All students in center-based programs, including those who are in center-based special education programs, continue to have in-person services fulltime. Students who have mild/moderate needs follow their general education counter parts. For example, if they are in 4th grade and the whole district’s 4th grade is remote-learning, then the students in special education programs are also remote-learning. In-person services for special education students is a decision by the Individualized Education Program (IEP) team.”

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, all Littleton Public Schools students will start learning remotely through the end of the semester, including special needs students.

LPS issued the following statement:

“The decision to move LPS to temporary remote learning was not an easy one, as our goal continues to be to have students of all ages in school for in-person learning as much as is safely possible and to move individual schools to temporary remote learning as needed while keeping other schools open for in-person learning. This approach has kept in-person learning in place here in LPS for 12 weeks, which is remarkable. As Arapahoe County’s numbers increase, LPS numbers eventually also increase. In the past few days, LPS has reached the tipping point in the system where in-person learning is no longer feasible.”

Chris Todd, who has a son in the special needs program, tells FOX31 he wants his son kept safe and appreciates steps the district is taking to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“I think they’ve done a really good job to implement it,” he said. Todd hopes the district will consider letting students with special needs attend in-person classes in a safe and controlled environment so their progress and well-being isn’t compromised.

“Having that in-person touch with the teacher being able to see them, being able to hear them really makes that difference,” he said.

Todd says it is crucial for his son to continue his routine. He plans to meet with district officials on Friday.

LPS said, “Schools are developing plans to provide services in the best way possible to all students during this time of temporary remote learning, including those with special needs. We will work with our special education teams to develop plans to bring in individual students for targeted in-person service if it is safe to do so in December.”