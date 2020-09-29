At a time when Covid-19 has made it even more challenging for low-income veterans and their families the national non-profit Soldiers’ Angels will make available supplemental food assistance to as many as 200 low-income, at-risk, and homeless veteran families from the Denver area.

Each pre-registered veteran family in need will receive fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and non-perishables. Log on to the link to pre-register.

What: Soldiers’ AngelsVeteran Mobile Food Distribution (Drive Through or Walk Up)

When (day and time): Friday, October 2, 2020, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm

Where: Elks Lodge, 3690 S. Jason Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Cost: FREE