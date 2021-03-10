Social media post helps boy with autism reunite with new friend at Aurora park

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado mom turned to social media in an effort to reunite her son with a special new friend.

Caleb is 7 years old and has autism. His mom, Lindsay Allen, says he doesn’t often connect with other kids. She took notice when he came home from the park about a month ago talking about a little girl he’d met named “Annie.”

“The fact that he not only talked about her the next day, but it continued for week after week was a huge sign to us that he was at the point where he could develop relationships,” said Allen.

Allen posted on the Nextdoor App, asking anyone with information on ‘little Annie’ to pass their message along, hoping to reconnect her son with the girl who made such an impression.

The message reached Annie’s mom, Cydney Varno, within a day.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, my daughter! That’s Annie,'” said Varno.

Annie has Down syndrome and is about Caleb’s age.

“She has stretched us as a family just with her diagnosis and some of her delays and health issues. It’s nice just to remember she’s awesome. She loves in a way that I don’t know how to love,” said Varno.

Annie’s kind heart was clear as she and Caleb met again at Red-Tailed Hawk Park in Aurora. The two hugged like old friends.

“He’s not a touchy-feely kind of person. That’s not something he would typically do, so for him to approach someone and hug them immediately speaks volumes to what’s actually going on,” said Allen.

Both Allen and Varno plan to set more playdates for their children in the future.