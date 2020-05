Sober AF was founded by Duke Rumley to “create safe spaces in fun places.” S.A.F.E or Sober AF Entertainment is an incredible nonprofit organization providing sober and safe experiences in situations where alcohol is common.

They create sober safe zones at music festivals, concerts, and major sporting events for individuals in recovery and others looking to have fun without the pressure of drinking.

The next event will be over Father’s Day weekend on June 19-21.