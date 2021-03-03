Snowshoe for a Cure goes virtual

This year, Susan G. Komen and the Frisco Nordic Center’s annual Snowshoe for the Cure™ event takes on two formats to continue this tradition of snowshoe fun and community spirit – the event will be held over three weeks, from February 27 to March 20.

Registration is open online at KomenColorado.org. The entry fee is $40 for all three Snowshoe for the Cure distances, and $55 for the 25-mile Blizzard Challenge. Registration for the event will include a moisture-wicking neck gaiter, knit cap, participant bib, and exclusive finisher medal.