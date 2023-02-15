DENVER (KDVR) — A snowstorm moved into the Front Range overnight and will continue throughout Wednesday into the late evening on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

While many are dealing with slow travel and poor road conditions, others are enjoying the snowfall and sent FOX31 pictures to prove it.

Snow in Arvada on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo credit: Staci Campbell)

A viewer sent a photo of her dog, Ralphie in the snow in Frederick during a storm on Feb. 15, 2023

Snow in Littleton near Coal Mine and Wadsworth on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo credit: Bobby Busby)

Snow in Littleton near Coal Mine and Wadsworth on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo credit: Bobby Busby)

Snow in Calhan on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo credit: Courtney Karin Dilger)

Snow in Elizabeth on Feb. 15, 2023

Snow in Parker on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo credit: Tiffany McWhorter)

As of 10:30 a.m., snow totals in Arvada were 4.1 inches, and Denver piled up nearly 2 inches. The higher totals were south and west of the city as Boulder tallied 6.5 inches of snow and Fountain got 6 inches.

This post will be updated as snow photos continue to pile in from viewers.