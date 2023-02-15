DENVER (KDVR) — A snowstorm moved into the Front Range overnight and will continue throughout Wednesday into the late evening on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

While many are dealing with slow travel and poor road conditions, others are enjoying the snowfall and sent FOX31 pictures to prove it.

  • Snow in Arvada on Feb. 15, 2023
    Snow in Arvada on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo credit: Staci Campbell)
  • A viewer sent a photo of her dog, Ralphie in the snow in Frederick during a storm on Feb. 15, 2023
  • Snow in Littleton near Coal Mine and Wadsworth on Feb. 15, 2023
    Snow in Littleton near Coal Mine and Wadsworth on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo credit: Bobby Busby)
  • Snow in Littleton near Coal Mine and Wadsworth on Feb. 15, 2023
    Snow in Littleton near Coal Mine and Wadsworth on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo credit: Bobby Busby)
  • Snow in Calhan
    Snow in Calhan on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo credit: Courtney Karin Dilger)
  • Snow in Elizabeth
    Snow in Elizabeth on Feb. 15, 2023
  • Snow in Parker on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo credit: Tiffany McWhorter)

As of 10:30 a.m., snow totals in Arvada were 4.1 inches, and Denver piled up nearly 2 inches. The higher totals were south and west of the city as Boulder tallied 6.5 inches of snow and Fountain got 6 inches.

This post will be updated as snow photos continue to pile in from viewers.