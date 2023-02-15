DENVER (KDVR) — A snowstorm moved into the Front Range overnight and will continue throughout Wednesday into the late evening on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
While many are dealing with slow travel and poor road conditions, others are enjoying the snowfall and sent FOX31 pictures to prove it.
As of 10:30 a.m., snow totals in Arvada were 4.1 inches, and Denver piled up nearly 2 inches. The higher totals were south and west of the city as Boulder tallied 6.5 inches of snow and Fountain got 6 inches.
This post will be updated as snow photos continue to pile in from viewers.