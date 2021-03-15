Snow closes Rocky Mountain National Park entrances, helps with drought

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – The National Park Service is now clearing away more than two feet of snow that fell at Rocky Mountain National Park and shut down three entrances this weekend.

The Park Service had a plow at the Fall River Entrance Monday morning. It was working on clearing the roads so the park could reopen to visitors. Many did not know the entrance was closed and drove up a snow-packed U.S. 34, only to turn around.

The Beaver Meadows and Grand Lake entrances were also closed Monday.

The snow is much needed at the park and in Colorado.

As of last week, 99% of the state was in a drought. Drought conditions in the park ranged from severe to extreme.

Last year, the two largest wildfires in Colorado’s history affected nearly 30,000 acres of the park.

The Park Service has not said when the entrances will reopen.