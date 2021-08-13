Snow Capped Cider launches its long awaited reserve and specialty bottle lines

Colorado apple growers and cider producer Snow Capped Cider, helmed by Kari Williams, is beyond excited to release their highly anticipated Reserve and Specialty Bottle Lines, made exclusively with their own Colorado estate-grown apples.



Nine years in the making, these truly special ciders have been a labor of love—surviving frost, fires, and a global pandemic. Now available at select retailers and online.

The new Specialty 375ML and Reserve 750ML Lines are a fruit-grower’s tribute to Colorado cider. Husband-and-wife team Kari (cidermaker) and Ty Williams (fourth-generation orchardist) have touched every single process with century-old growing techniques to showcase every aspect of these historic cider apples.

Snow Capped Cider is available at local retailers throughout the Denver metro area – use our “cider finder” online!

