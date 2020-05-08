SNAP online purchase pilot goes live in Colorado

Washington (KDVR) – Colorado has the green light to implement the SNAP Online Purchase Pilot, providing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households the ability to purchase food online, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced on Wednesday.

“We continue to be excited to be part of the USDA’s pilot program and to be able to make our Grocery Pickup and Delivery service available to more and more people, regardless of their payment method,” a Walmart representive stated in a press release.

Walmart and Amazon are nationally authorized retailers.

Retailers that wish to participate are required to work with state agencies to implement online purchasing. SNAP eligible retailers may add online shopping by meeting specific requirements.

Colorado’s SNAP participation is nearly 415,000 individuals, more than 200,000 households, and totals nearly $640 million annually in federal benefits.