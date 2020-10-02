Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Smoky air quality and 77 degrees Friday; Cold front on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Air Quality Warnings remain in place for the Front Range on Friday. Moderate to Unhealthy smoke concentrations are possible. 

Warmer highs today across Interstate 25 in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies early then just smoky sunshine for the remainder of the day.

Smoke outlook for Friday, 10/2/2020.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

The normal high right now in Denver is 72.

The mountains stay dry with smoky sunshine with highs in the 50s and 60s on Friday.

A cold front slides down the Front Range on Saturday. Smoky air and partly cloudy skies with dry conditions are expected. It will be cooler in the 60s. 

Sunday is dry, sunny with less smoke. Highs in the 70s.

Most of next week is dry and abnormally warm near 80 each day. 

I’m seeing signs of a pattern change around Oct. 12 with cooler air and rain chances.

