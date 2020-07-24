Small northeastern Colorado town evacuated due to flooding

WRAY, Colo. (KDVR) — About 25 residents in the small town of Wray were evacuated when six to seven inches of rain fell in two separate waves overnight Thursday/Friday.

According to James Depue, Wray’s city manager, the residents were allowed back into their homes around 3 a.m. A few homes had flooding in their basements.

The Republican River is a small spring-fed river about 12 miles outside of town with very narrow banks. It spilled over quickly when the immense amount of rain filled it up.

CDOT was concerned about a bridge project they were working on Highway 34.