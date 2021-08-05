Sleep Specialist on getting kids back on schedule

Within the next few weeks school bells across the state will be ringing once again. That means now is the time to get your kids back on a sleep schedule to be alert and ready for classes.

Dr. Katherine Green, medical director of the UCHealth Sleep Medicine Clinic says we have to start early to get gets back on healthy sleeping routine.

Green also recommends that kids need that adequate amount of sleep to function properly. This is especially true for teens. Teens need about 8 to 10 hours of sleep per night in order for the brain and body to experience significant development.

Sleep is vital for people of any age. For teens, though, profound mental, physical, social and emotional development requires plenty of sleep without disruption.