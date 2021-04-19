Sledgehammer cold front hits Denver today with snow, record low; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a strong April cold front today. It hits first in Northern Colorado around noon with snow developing. The front hits Denver around 3 p.m. Temperatures fall quickly from the 40s into the 30s and then 20s.

Three inches of snow accumulation is expected in Denver, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Up to 7 inches in Boulder. 4-8 inches in the Foothills. 3-6 inches across the Palmer Divide.

Snow continues through tonight then will taper off around midnight. Clearing skies afterwards.

Record lows possible overnight into Tuesday morning. Denver could hit 13 degrees, which is a record low.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for today and Tuesday. More specifically, we’re targeting this afternoon through Tuesday morning for the most impact.

This may have a significant impact on trees, vegetation, and the growing season.

Another cold night in the teens possible on Wednesday morning.

Snow showers possible on Wednesday, 30% chance.

Drier, warmer this weekend.