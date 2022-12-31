Snowy evergreen trees near Breckenridge are seen from above in this file photo. (Photo: Getty Images)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One man died after he and his father were caught in an avalanche near Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday, according to Summit County Rescue Group.

SCRG said a father and his adult son had accessed a backcountry area called Numbers outside of the Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary.

The pair were caught in an avalanche at approximately 1 p.m. The father was able to dig himself out and had to ski out of the area to get reception to call 911 around 1:40 p.m.

The father was taken to Breckenridge Mountain Clinic.

An accident investigation will be performed by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center on Sunday.