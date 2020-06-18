Six Denver CrossFit gyms dropping brand over CEO’s George Floyd remarks

DENVER — After nearly 10 years as a CrossFit affiliate, Denver gym owner Jason Kelly hardly blinked before deciding not to renew his partnership with the fitness brand.

The owner of CrossFit Broadway, at 1025 Acoma St., told his members earlier this month he’d be renaming his gym Broadway Corrective.

“I wouldn’t be able to look my members and even my own family in the eyes and give them a good enough reason to not make this decision. We have a ton of minorities in the gym and my own children are minorities, so it’s not something we stand for,” said Kelly, whose ex-wife is Hispanic.

Kelly’s gym is one of at least six locally that have announced they intend to drop their affiliation with CrossFit in the wake of remarks made by CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman about the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On June 7, Glassman responded to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation — a research institution involved in Covid-19 case modeling — which stated, “Racism is a public health issue.” Glassman tweeted “It’s FLOYD-19.”

There are 23 CrossFit affiliates in Denver, counting those that have said they will drop the brand.

