Six campaign staffers working on Tulsa rally test positive for coronavirus

(CNN) — The Trump campaign confirmed six staffers working on the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.

“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, facemasks and hand sanitizer,” Tim Murtaugh, Campaign Communications Director, said in a statement.

NBC was first to report the positive tests.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.