Denver’s Boutique Warehouse Sale will return on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Number Thirty Eight from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with a VIP shopping hour starting at 9 a.m.

The Boutique Warehouse Sale features 12 of Denver’s best female-owned-and-operated local boutiques. Ticket sales from the event benefit the Rocky Mountain Alliance (RMA) Children’s Foundation, a local nonprofit organization run by female philanthropists with a mission to improve the lives and well-being of Denver-area children in need.

Participating boutiques include Stitch Boutique, Lady Jones, Melrose + Madison, Blush, Pinks, Kismet / True, Denver Darling, Paisley + Park, Jewelius, Meraki Moon, Beat Boutique and Patterns + Pops. Shoppers can expect deep discounts (50 – 75% off) on everything from apparel and accessories to intimates and activewear. The sale will take place both inside and on the patio at Number Thirty Eight.

Tickets are on sale now. Follow @boutiquewarehousesaledenver for sneak peeks of deals and details.