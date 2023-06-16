GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A water main break opened up a sinkhole on a busy road in Greenwood Village.

Crews had to shut down part of Arapahoe Road near Yosemite Street at around 2 p.m. Friday. That forced major traffic tie-ups around a concert at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.

Maintenance crews told FOX31 the pipe that burst was 8 inches wide. Water from that pipe worked its way down Arapahoe Road and underground, to where the sinkhole eventually formed about a block down the road.

The sinkhole wasn’t too deep but certainly not stable enough to allow traffic on it.

Crews had to cut through the pavement to start repairing the damaged pipe before they could get to the sinkhole.

“Figure out what was the cause of the break and, at that point, we’re going to cut a section of pipe out and splice in a new section of pipe. And then we’ll have a slurry fill come in and fill the hole in,” said Chris Larson, of C&L Water Solutions.

Torchy’s Tacos was closed for the day after this happened. Traffic got moving again, but it was only down to one westbound lane on Arapahoe Road.

Crews said work to repair the pipe could take all night into early Saturday morning.

Crew said the sinkhole could be filled and safe to drive by Saturday or Monday at the latest.