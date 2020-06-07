Single rollover crash critically injures one person, causes damage to several other cars

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An adult male occupant was ejected from a two-door Chevrolet after striking four other parked cars at 777 N. Havana St. on Saturday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

APD officers responded to the location of a serious accident at 11:45 p.m. and found the victim ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition and is not expected to survive, APD reports.

The cars that were struck were parked in the driveways of the residences. A total of seven cars were involved and one of the vehicles struck a residence, APD says.

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in this incident, according to APD.