Denver Fitness Dietitian, Monica Salafia with Mind on Nutrition says spring cleaning your diet means to increase your nutrient density.

Monica has two easy weeknight recipes to make any season that will pack in nutrients we need to fuel our best.

Mexican Quinoa Salad with Ancient Harvest Traditional Quinoa

quinoa is naturally gluten free

Has 8g fiber per serving

Quinoa contains all eight essential amino acids making it a complete protein.

Gluten Free Zucchini Bread with Pamela’s Baking & Pancake Mix

The baking & pancake mix is gluten free, egg free, peanut free and soy free

Our products are all certified Gluten-Free by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO)

Includes a whole zucchini in the mix so you’re adding to your serving of vegetables!

Both companies are local to Colorado and you can find their items across stores in Denver or in their websites