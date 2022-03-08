Spring break is just around the corner for a lot of us, which often sparks the spring and summer travel season. If you’ve spent the last couple of months creating a healthy routine, there’s no reason to sabotage yourself when you travel. Jenn Sloan is here with some easy ways to keep up the momentum while you travel.

Lifestyle Expert, Jenn Sloan says that it’s important to remember that you don’t ‘have’ to exercise on vacation. Don’t make it a chore. But do incorporate it if it makes you feel good, and it makes a lot of us feel good!

So here are the things I’ve found to make it easy to incorporate a little movement while you’re on the road.

The idea of the fanny pack has come back in a big way, and for good reason. It’s a smart way to go for a walk or a run, and be able to have your phone and keys with you. It was created by woman who was tired of using her sports bra to store her phone and loose items. Brilliant when you want to walk, run, hike, bike – but want to have your phone and credit card, keys, etc. Also great if you’re heading to Disney for spring break! They have a belt version, crossbody version and belts for kids. It’s slim and won’t bounce around. Spibelt.com.

It’s also a great time to consider your shoes. Naot makes great athletic shoes with incredible support. And they’re super stylish. So you can pack one pair of shoes that will look good and help you stay active. They also have great sandals that you’ll be happy to walk in all day – even a day at Disney. Many Naot shoes are endorsed by the American Podiatric Medical Association for promoting good foot health. Easy to find at Naot.com, on Amazon and locally at Dardano’s shoes on Colorado Blvd.

At some point during the day, you want a little time to yourself and when you’re on a “family trip”, that can be hard to find. Joining a gym with locations all across the country gives you a reason and a dedicated place to focus on your fitness. The Black Card membership at Planet Fitness is only $30 a month and allows you to work out at any Planet Fitness across the country, and they have more than 2 thousand locations. 27 locations here in the Denver area. Planetfitness.com.

If you’re escaping somewhere especially remote or tropical and don’t have access to a gym, Gaiam makes an incredible travel yoga mat that packs flat. Target has them for less than $15. And they also make some great resistance bands that are incredibly versatile and you don’t have to pack hand weights. Use the planet fitness app to find some great guided workouts you can do anywhere!