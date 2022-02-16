Simple tricks to get the kids to eat their veggies

Kids are known to refuse their healthy veggies and parents are often faced with the challenge of incorporating this important food group into their kids’ diet.

Registered Dietitian, Monica Salafia shows us some simple tricks to get the kids to enjoy their vegetables.

Light Chicken Parmesan with Ancient Harvest Veggie Spaghetti Pasta

Enjoy this Chicken Parmesan with Ancient Harvest Veggie Spaghetti Pasta Recipe by @zazachef_cook.eat.repeat We used Ancient Harvest Grain-Free Veggie Spaghetti Pasta to make this dish.

Ingredients

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

1 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1 tbsp fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

4 chicken cutlets (about 3 ounces each)

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground pepper

¾ cup Marinara Sauce*

¼ cup Mozzarella

½ cup grated parmesan

1 box Ancient Harvest Veggie Spaghetti Pasta, cooked according to the directions

*Marinara Sauce

¼ cup butter

1 ½ cups yellow onion, diced

3 cans (14 ½ oz each) diced tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 500F

In a small bowl mix the herbs set aside

Sprinkle with salt and pepper on each side of the cutlet, top with some herb on each of the cutlets.

Heat in a large, heavy ovenproof skillet over high flame add olive oil.

Add the cutlets and cook just until brown, about 1 minute per side

Remove from the heat

Spoon the marina sauce over and around the cutlets

Sprinkle mozzarella over each cutlet

Then sprinkle some parmesan

Bake until the cheese is melted, and the chicken is cooked through about 5 minutes.

Serve with the veggie spaghetti and more Marinara Sauce if needed.

*Marina Sauce

Sauté the onion in butter and cook for 15 to 20 minutes on low.

Stir in the tomatoes. Salt to taste.

Cook for an hour if possible.

Turkey Meatballs with Veggie Spaghetti

Enjoy this Grain-Free Turkey Meatballs with Veggie Spaghetti Recipe by @zazachef_cook.eat.repeat We used Ancient Harvest Grain-Free Veggie Spaghetti Pasta to make this dish.

Ingredients

For the Meatballs, Stir together

1 cup unseasoned gluten-free breadcrumbs

¾ cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated

½ cup whole milk

½ cup chicken broth

3 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon dried garlic

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Pinch nutmeg

2 lb. ground turkey (you can also use ground chicken, beef, pork or a mix)

1 to 2 cup chicken broth (this is for the pan so the meatballs don’t stick)

Tomato Sauce

¼ cup butter

1 ½ cups yellow onion, diced

3 cans (14 ½ oz each) diced tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

Pasta

1 box Ancient Harvest Veggie Spaghetti pasta

Directions

Meatballs

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Stir together all ingredients with a fork except ground meat in a large bowl.

Add the ground meat and mix thoroughly using your hands.

Shape the mixture into balls about 1″ diameter (using an ice cream scoop) or any size you prefer just make sure to adjust the cooking time if you make the meatballs smaller or bigger.

Coat a baking sheet or shallow roasting pan with nonstick cooking spray. Space the meatballs so that they are not crowded together.

Cover the bottom of the pan with beef or chicken broth.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the meatballs are just cooked through.



Sauce

Sauté the onion in butter and cook for 15 to 20 minutes on low.

Stir in the tomatoes. Salt to taste.

Cook for an hour if possible.

Using a hand mixer blend the sauce if you prefer a chunky sauce then you can skip this step.



Pasta

Cook 1 box Ancient Harvest Veggie Spaghetti pasta according to the package directions.