Simple tricks to get the kids to eat their veggies

Kids are known to refuse their healthy veggies and parents are often faced with the challenge of incorporating this important food group into their kids’ diet.
Registered Dietitian, Monica Salafia shows us some simple tricks to get the kids to enjoy their vegetables.
Light Chicken Parmesan with Ancient Harvest Veggie Spaghetti Pasta
Enjoy this Chicken Parmesan with Ancient Harvest Veggie Spaghetti Pasta Recipe by @zazachef_cook.eat.repeat We used Ancient Harvest Grain-Free Veggie Spaghetti Pasta to make this dish.
Ingredients
1 tbsp Olive Oil
1 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped
1 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped
1 tbsp fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
4 chicken cutlets (about 3 ounces each)
1 tsp salt
½ tsp ground pepper
¾ cup Marinara Sauce*
¼ cup Mozzarella
½ cup grated parmesan
1 box Ancient Harvest Veggie Spaghetti Pasta, cooked according to the directions
*Marinara Sauce
¼ cup butter
1 ½ cups yellow onion, diced
3 cans (14 ½ oz each) diced tomatoes
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat the oven to 500F
In a small bowl mix the herbs set aside
Sprinkle with salt and pepper on each side of the cutlet, top with some herb on each of the cutlets.
Heat in a large, heavy ovenproof skillet over high flame add olive oil.
Add the cutlets and cook just until brown, about 1 minute per side
Remove from the heat
Spoon the marina sauce over and around the cutlets
Sprinkle mozzarella over each cutlet
Then sprinkle some parmesan
Bake until the cheese is melted, and the chicken is cooked through about 5 minutes.
Serve with the veggie spaghetti and more Marinara Sauce if needed.
*Marina Sauce
Sauté the onion in butter and cook for 15 to 20 minutes on low.
Stir in the tomatoes. Salt to taste.
Cook for an hour if possible.
Turkey Meatballs with Veggie Spaghetti
Enjoy this Grain-Free Turkey Meatballs with Veggie Spaghetti Recipe by @zazachef_cook.eat.repeat We used Ancient Harvest Grain-Free Veggie Spaghetti Pasta to make this dish.
Ingredients
For the Meatballs, Stir together
1 cup unseasoned gluten-free breadcrumbs
¾ cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated
½ cup whole milk
½ cup chicken broth
3 eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons dried oregano
1 tablespoon dried garlic
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon ground black pepper
2 teaspoons dried basil
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Pinch nutmeg
2 lb. ground turkey (you can also use ground chicken, beef, pork or a mix)
1 to 2 cup chicken broth (this is for the pan so the meatballs don’t stick)
Tomato Sauce
¼ cup butter
1 ½ cups yellow onion, diced
3 cans (14 ½ oz each) diced tomatoes
Salt and pepper to taste
Pasta
1 box Ancient Harvest Veggie Spaghetti pasta
Directions
Meatballs
Preheat oven to 450 degrees
Stir together all ingredients with a fork except ground meat in a large bowl.
Add the ground meat and mix thoroughly using your hands.
Shape the mixture into balls about 1″ diameter (using an ice cream scoop) or any size you prefer just make sure to adjust the cooking time if you make the meatballs smaller or bigger.
Coat a baking sheet or shallow roasting pan with nonstick cooking spray. Space the meatballs so that they are not crowded together.
Cover the bottom of the pan with beef or chicken broth.
Bake for 25 minutes or until the meatballs are just cooked through.
Sauce
Sauté the onion in butter and cook for 15 to 20 minutes on low.
Stir in the tomatoes. Salt to taste.
Cook for an hour if possible.
Using a hand mixer blend the sauce if you prefer a chunky sauce then you can skip this step.
Pasta
Cook 1 box Ancient Harvest Veggie Spaghetti pasta according to the package directions.