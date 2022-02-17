Simple steps to break out from self-doubt

Every new year brings a sense of excitement and wonder of what will be. Yet just as quicky as it comes that motivation and determination often fades when self-doubt creeps its way back into our mind.

Research shows that more than 85% of people struggle with self-doubt. This can lead to a vicious cycle that we easy get trapped in.

According to Teri Karjala, a Transformational Life and Business Strategist, it’s time to breakout from the self-doubt. Self-doubt can take you off course in a matter of minutes impacting all areas of your life including your success, relationships, health, and overall happiness. Not to mention, it distracts you from your recently committed targets for the year!

3 Steps To Breakout From The Self-Doubt:

Identify the root cause. Where and when did this start for you? (Prop: Magnifying glass)

Shift the limiting belief. When did it stop serving you? Fill in the new belief. (Prop: Gear shift)

Document the evidence. Transform fear. Shift the perspective. (Prop: Journal)