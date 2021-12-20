Simple DIY holiday meal kits

With the holiday season upon us, smart home cooks are turning to the convenience of meal kits to make life easier and tastier. Dream Dinners Chef Laura Cookson shows us how to make holiday meal kits at home.

Assembling and freezing meal kits in advance saves time and hassles, and makes entertaining family and friends far more enjoyable. Meal kits also are a convenient way to take food to out-of-town gatherings.

Dream Dinners has multiple locations in the Denver market, created the family meal kit concept nearly 20 years ago.

Here are Chef Laura’s simple tips on preparing your meals ahead of time:

Plan complete meals with an entrée and at least one side dish.

Pick at least two or three meals to prepare at one time, using ingredients that freeze well.

Involve the kids in selecting meals and preparing kits.

