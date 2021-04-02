Simple but perfect omelet made with Colorado eggs

Chef Davi shares some tips and tricks to make the perfect spring omelet.

Here’s the recipe –

Scratch Catering Services

Presents: A Spring Omelet for Colorado Egg Producers

What you Need

1/3 cup fresh trimmed asparagus tips cut into 1-inch pieces

1 Tablespoon Butter, plus more if necessary

½ teaspoon minced garlic, optional

2 Tablespoons of minced Sun-dried tomatoes

1 Tbsp fresh chopped parsley

1 teaspoon minced Shallot

Salt and pepper to taste

3 large Eggs

¼ cup shredded gruyere cheese

What to Do

Cook asparagus in a pot of boiling water (Unsalted), for 3 to 5 minutes until asparagus is bright green and tender yet still crisp. Drain pot, then quickly add asparagus to a bowl of ice water. “An ice bath” this stops the cooking process dead in its tracks! Wait 3 minutes and then drain cooled asparagus well and reserve in a small bowl make sure to remove all ice cubes from the asparagus and set aside.

Melt pat of butter in a small skillet/ omelet pan on medium-low. Add garlic and minced shallot. Cook for about 1 minute, stirring often, until fragrant slightly tender/translucent.

Add in the prepped minced Sun-dried tomatoes, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the prepared asparagus. Heat and stir for about 1 additional minute until heated through.

Meanwhile, Beat the eggs with whisk or fork in small bowl well! (Egg mixture should be smooth and airy)

At this point If the asparagus mixture in the pan seems too dry and no butter/grease remains in the skillet, add another ½ Tablespoon of butter to the pan prior to adding the beaten eggs. If adding butter wait for it to fully melt before adding the beaten eggs. Increase the range heat to medium-high.

Pour the beaten egg mixture into pan. Stir gently and constantly with spatula for about 1 minute until starting to set, especially around the edges of the pan. Allow the now “egg mixture” to be an even level in the pan.

Cook for about 1 minute or until bottom starts to turn golden. Reduce range heat back to medium-low heat to continue cooking the omelet. Sprinkle the grated Gruyere over the top of the cooking egg omelet. Once the bottom side of the omelet is firm, begin to fold the omelet in on itself by folding in the two sides on top of themselves. When folding the second side of the omelet if eggs atop seem to be too wet or if the top liquid egg mixture leaks from either end of the omelet allow it to remain in the pan until cooked thoroughly. Plate the omelet with a fresh green salad and serve and enjoy while warm!