Silverton nixes Pledge of Allegiance at town meetings

SILVERTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Silverton Mayor Shane Fuhrman announced at Monday’s town trustee meeting that the Pledge of Allegiance would no longer be recited at the start of the meetings.

“Due to direct and indirect threats, inappropriate comments in and out of public meetings and general divisiveness and issues created in our community, we will not be reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during Town of Silverton trustee meetings,” Fuhrman said.

Fuhrman’s announcement wasn’t accepted with open arms. Immediately following his statement, Silverton Trustee Molly Barela spoke up.

“We already discussed this as a board, and any other unilateral decisions we need to know about?” she asked the mayor.

“If you’d like to find somewhere in the code, something that doesn’t permit me to do this, then I welcome that discussion at our next meetings,” Fuhrman responded.

Barela then went on to tell the Mayor the decision was made without the board’s opinion.

“It’s been done for a long time. We all took an oath, and we as a board we decided it would be done,” Barela said.

Barela wasn’t the only one who reacted to the Pledge being nixed from the meetings. Near the end of the public comments section, one woman said she wanted to recite the Pledge.

Every member in the public section stood with her, along with Barela and another trustee member.

Fuhrman tried to stop the group.

“I note that that was out of order. We did have a one-strike policy. I am not going to ask everyone to leave tonight, but if that happens again, I will,” Fuhrman told them.

“This is not up for discussion at the moment, but if you’d like it to add it to the next agenda, we can do that,” Fuhrman said.

According to Barela, the next meeting is Monday, June 28. The agenda will be posted the Friday before the meeting.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to Barela who responded with this statement:

“Back in April 2020 when the newest board members were seated the mayor brought it up that he didn’t want to do the Pledge of Allegiance anymore because it’s not really a thing, it was a 4/3 vote that we continue to do it. By going back to in person meetings it changes the dynamic compared to what was happening on zoom. While on zoom the three individuals who chose not to say the Pledge of Allegiance would just turn off their cameras now that we’ve gone back to in person meetings members of the general population especially those who are veterans have been questioning why would you run for office and take an oath to uphold the laws of the United States of America the state of Colorado and the town of Silverton if you won’t stand for the pledge. Members of the public have told them that they should be ashamed of themselves. I personally didn’t like his unilateral decision, when we as a collective group had already decided over a year ago to continue to do the pledge, I don’t know if it was premeditated to have it done on Flag Day, which we all know that was declared June 14, 1777 by the second continental Congress, now mayor Shane Fuhrman has made this first amendment right issue. To tell members of the public they are not allowed to say the Pledge of Allegiance during public comment and threaten to have them removed that it was a one strike in you’re out policy violates every single one of their first amendment rights.” Silverton Trustee Molly Barela

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to Furhman through several channels for more details on what exactly led to his decision, but we have yet to hear back.