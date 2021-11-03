Silent auction to benefit Shield 616

Fascination St. Art Gallery has partnered with SHIELD616 to provide upgraded all-day rifle rated protective armor to Denver Police officers in need.

Fundraisers like this one allow SHIELD616 to continue to provide protective armor to officers and departments in need. SHIELD616 has been providing additional assistance to Denver PD for over 4 years.

Shield616 provide ballistic vests from Angel Armor, rifle plates and helmets depending on what each officer needs. Donors are encouraged to meet the officers they are helping to better protect. The donor can select a particular officer or agency to donate to, which enables them to help protect their local officers in need.

The event takes place on November 10th at Fascination St. Art Gallery in Denver.

What: Art of Investment Fundraiser

When (day and time): November 10th at 5:00 pm

Where: 2727 E. Third Ave, Denver, CO 80206

Cost: $75 per ticket