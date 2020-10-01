Shred-A-Thon for Crimestoppers

Fox31 and Channel 2 is proud to partner up with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers for the annual Shred-A-Thon happening this weekend, October 3rd from 7am to 12pm.

Iron Mountain will shred up to three legal sized boxes or kitchen trash sized bags per person. Voluntary donations of any amount to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are greatly appreciated. This is a paper shredding event only, so please do not bring any electronics.

Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

What: FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon

When: Saturday, October 3rd from 7a – 12p

Where: Arapaho County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Westminster Police Department and Iron Mountain