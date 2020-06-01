Should we Send our Kids to Summer Camps?

What works for one family doesn’t always work for the other, so as parents navigate life in the evolving environment caused by a pandemic, concerns and questions can arise. With Summer Camps returning, a question parents have asked is whether or not it is safe to send their kids this year?

According to the CDC, the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person, primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. This explains why social distancing and home isolation is still thought to be the most effective and safest alternative to reducing the spread and avoiding exposure. Therefore, naturally, attending a camp with other people will increase the risk of exposure for your child and family.

Dr. Stephen Cobbs with Centura Health breaks down some guidelines when it comes to sending your kids to camp this summer.