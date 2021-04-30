Shots fired at Colorado State Troopers in Adams County

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Colorado State Patrol troopers were outside the Adams County station when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Neither trooper was hit.

CSP shutdown northbound US 85 at E. 77th Avenue and reported police activity at Interstate 76 to investigate.

Troopers believe the shots came from a black sedan. Anyone with any information call the dispatch center at 303-288-1535.

