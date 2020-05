DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were treated for injuries following a reported shooting that occurred on the 1100 block of Xenia Street on Saturday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD does not currently have any suspect information available. It is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as received.

#DPD Officers are present in the 1100 Blk Xenia Street, responding to a reported shooting. At present two parties are being treated for injuries. No suspect information is available. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/uFsFT2LQTO — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 17, 2020