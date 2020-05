DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department reported a shooting in the alley between the 1400 block of North Verbena and North Valencia Streets.

An adult female victim has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

#DPD Officers on scene in the 1400 block of the N Verbena St / N Valentia St alley on a reported shooting. An adult female was transported in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/1dTZZwcQWg — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 9, 2020

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they are received.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867).