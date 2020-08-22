Shooting kills 1 male, injures another in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — One man was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting in the 700 block of 12th Street, according to the Greeley Police Department.

GPD responded to a shots fired call at 5:15 p.m. where they found two men had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital where he is currently in surgery with serious injuries.

Officers do not know the reason for the shooting but believe it happened after a disturbance between the two men.

The investigation is active and on-going, and no arrests have been made. There is no immediate threat to the community. Anyone with details on the shooting, please contact Detective Chris Onderlinde at 970-350-9676 or the Greeley police Department front desk at 970-350-9605.