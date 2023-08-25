CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting inside Guaranteed Rate Field Friday night, according to a police source.

The source told WGN News police are investigating reports of a shooting that occurred during Friday night’s game against the Oakland A’s at Guaranteed Rate Field in Armour Square.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, how the gun got inside the stadium, and if any injuries may have occurred. No further information has been made available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

