Shooting in Fountain injures 6 people, El Paso County Sheriff investigating

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain police responded to a scene on Longhorn Point at 1:57 a.m. on Sunday and found three adults who had been shot. They were all transported to a local hospital.

Around the same time, another three adults transported themselves to a hospital in Pueblo. EPCSO did not say if they had all been shot.

EPCSO detectives are investigating the incident but do not have any suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.