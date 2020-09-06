Shooting in Athmar Park neighborhood, 1 man dead

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot on the 1000 block of S. Quivas Street Saturday evening.

DPD sent a tweet at 9:01 p.m. that officers were on scene of a shooting. They described the victim as an adult male who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At 11:49 p.m., an updated tweet was posted that the man was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

As this is an ongoing investigation, DPD asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP(7867).