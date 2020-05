DENVER (KDVR) — An unidentified person was shot reportedly near the 1700 block of North Grant Street on Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD responded after the victim had entered the emergency room at Denver Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from DPD.

#DPD Officers responded to DHMC on a person who walked into the emergency room after being shot. The person was treated non life threatening injuries. The reported location of the shooting is the 1700 block of N Grant St. Call Crime Stopper 720.913.STOP (7867) — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 30, 2020

Per DPD, they are not sure if the shooting is related to the protests.

If anyone has information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).