Shooting at Si Amigos injures one man, suspect not in custody

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An adult male was shot at Si Amigos located at 9500 E. Colfax Ave. late Sunday evening, according to the Aurora Police Department.

APD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the restaurant around 11 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition, APD reported.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall approximately 40-year-old Hispanic male wearing a red and brown shirt, APD said. Anyone with information or witnessed the incident is asked to call 303.627.3100.