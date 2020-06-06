Shooting at Scooters Bar in Aurora leaves one man hospitalized

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Aurora Police Department, a man was shot after an altercation at Scooters Bar located at 13698 E. Alameda Ave. around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. APD does not have any suspects in custody.

APD says there was an altercation in the bar when an unknown subject produced a gun and fired shots striking the one man they reported.

It is an on-going investigation and APD is asking for any information: @CrimeStoppersCO or call 303.627.3100.