Police officer dead, another injured in Canada shooting

ENFIELD, Nova Scotia (AP) — A Canadian police officer is dead and another injured after shooting rampage in Nova Scotia. Brian Sauvé, President of National Police Federation union, confirmed the death the injured officer on Sunday.

The suspect in the active shooter investigation was arrested Sunday at a gas station in Nova Scotia after shootings rampage left “multiple victims,” police said.

At least one person was killed, according to witnesses. A man identified by police as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the Enfield, Nova Scotia, gas station, northwest of downtown Halifax.